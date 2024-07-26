Coming soon: Documentary focuses on the forensics of Dr. Henry Lee

Dr. Henry Lee is considered a hometown hero to many in Connecticut.

He’s been called the godfather of forensic science and has worked on notable cases here and around the country, including the woodchipper murder, the O.J. Simpson murder trial, and he investigated the murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

But another case made headlines. Two Connecticut men were declared wrongfully convicted, after going to prison as teens, and spending most of their adult lives there.

At the core of the case, missing blood evidence that was crucial to the teens’ conviction.

It was blood evidence Dr. Henry Lee testified was on a towel at the scene, but that testimony was declared to be incorrect in court. No blood was found when re-tested years later.

That’s when our NBC Connecticut Investigates team started our investigation.

In our documentary, Traces of Doubt, The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee, our team uncovers questions about his forensics. We reveal physical evidence, crime scene video, and photos never seen by the public.

In this NBC Connecticut Original Investigation, we interview those who went to prison under questionable circumstances, Lee’s supporters, and we speak to Dr. Henry Lee about the cases.

The documentary premieres on Monday, August 12 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Connecticut and on the NBC CT free streaming channel.