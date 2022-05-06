first alert forecast

Rain Showers Today Into Tonight

Clouds will thicken today, and rain showers develop today into tonight. We will have periods of rain tomorrow as well.

Drier air in northern Connecticut might limit the amounts of rain near the Massachusetts border and it will be windy and raw and wettest along the shoreline.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, will bring partial sun and continued cool. 

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday and mid-50s on Sunday.

Monday will be brighter and milder, and it will be much warmer as next week wears on.

