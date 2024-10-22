Red flag warning issued for fire danger across Connecticut for Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for fire danger for all of Connecticut on Wednesday.

The warning is in effect from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Winds will pick up on Wednesday, adding to the danger. They are expected to be 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph, according to the NWS.

Dry condition will continue as well, with relative humidity as low as 40%.

Any fire that starts is likely to catch and spread quickly.

The NWS says outdoor burning is not recommended.

The red flag warning comes as crews battle multiple brush fires in Connecticut. The largest is on the Berlin-Meriden town line on Lamentation Mountain. That fire broke out Monday evening and quickly spread up the mountain. The flames had consumed 80 to 90 acres by Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.