Showers and thunderstorms likely for today

An approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the state today.

A southeasterly wind will keep temperatures cooler than yesterday. Some towns may not get out of the upper 60s.

While it won't rain the entire day, there will be a rising chance for heavy downpours. The heaviest rain will be focused on this evening.

There is a low risk for flash flooding as the storms move through this evening. More than an of rain is possible before the rain ends around and just after midnight.

Less humid air will settle into the state for Tuesday and the rest of the week. More details on today's rain chances can be found on the StormTracker weather blog.