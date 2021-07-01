Showers and Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

After four days of temperatures nearing 100 degrees, Thursday's temps won't be as hot across Connecticut.

High temperatures are expected to be around 80 degrees. The humidity will still stick around Thursday, but won't cause the potentially dangerous "feels-like" temps we experienced over the past few days.

Connecticut could see another round of showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening. They will become more widespread later in the day.

Some of the storms could bring heavy rain and strong winds and some minor street flooding is possible.

Temperatures will take a nose dive Friday, with highs in the 70s and scattered showers around.

By Saturday, high temperatures are only expected to be 65 to 72 with a chilly rain.

We will see brighter skies and temperatures will rebound Sunday and Monday.