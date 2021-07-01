first alert weather

Showers and Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After four days of temperatures nearing 100 degrees, Thursday's temps won't be as hot across Connecticut.

High temperatures are expected to be around 80 degrees. The humidity will still stick around Thursday, but won't cause the potentially dangerous "feels-like" temps we experienced over the past few days.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
NBC Connecticut
Temps for Thursday.

Connecticut could see another round of showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening. They will become more widespread later in the day.

Some of the storms could bring heavy rain and strong winds and some minor street flooding is possible.

NBC Connecticut

Temperatures will take a nose dive Friday, with highs in the 70s and scattered showers around.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 15 mins ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

By Saturday, high temperatures are only expected to be 65 to 72 with a chilly rain.

We will see brighter skies and temperatures will rebound Sunday and Monday.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherthunderstorms
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us