Showers Return in Time For Black Friday Shopping

After a quiet week, rain is back in the forecast for Friday.

It won't be an all-day rain but some Black Friday shopping will be affected.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The rain should mainly clear out in the early afternoon, setting up for a quiet night Friday into Saturday.

NBC Connecticut

In addition to the rain, wind picks up during the day Friday, as well.

Saturday looks to be the best day of the holiday weekend (due to the completely quiet forecast). Another rain chance comes later on Sunday.