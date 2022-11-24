first alert weather

Showers Return in Time For Black Friday Shopping

Some early Black Friday shopping may be affected

By Rachael Jay

NBC Connecticut

After a quiet week, rain is back in the forecast for Friday.

It won't be an all-day rain but some Black Friday shopping will be affected.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The rain should mainly clear out in the early afternoon, setting up for a quiet night Friday into Saturday.

NBC Connecticut

In addition to the rain, wind picks up during the day Friday, as well.

Saturday looks to be the best day of the holiday weekend (due to the completely quiet forecast). Another rain chance comes later on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherweather forecastholiday shoppingblack friday
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us