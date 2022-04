Parts of Connecticut could get two to three inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain will start during the night and it'll transition to snow by Tuesday morning in higher elevations and those locations that typically run cooler.

The best chance for snow is in the Northwest hills. Some folks in the quiet corner of the state may see some flakes, as well.

Litchfield County needs to watch Tuesday morning's storm. Happy spring! #nbcct pic.twitter.com/KcdJRn8bSw — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) April 16, 2022

The snow is expected to change over to rain Tuesday, so any snow won't last long.

