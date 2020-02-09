Snow Moving into Parts of the State

While most of the state will just experience a cold rain other parts of the state could see an accumulation of snow.

Temperatures will be cold enough in the higher elevations of Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland counties.

Most of the elevated areas should see less than an inch of snow however the higher elevated areas of northern Litchfield county could see 1 to as much as 3 inches of snow.

We have another round of wintry weather headed into the state first thing Tuesday morning. Right now it looks like freezing drizzle will quickly transition to rain.

