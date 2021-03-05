first alert forecast

Sunny and Cold Before Warmer Days Next Week

It will be sunny and cold for a few days, but warmer weather is on the way next week.

Today, tomorrow and Sunday will be unusually cold, with high temperatures in the 30s.

The wind today will make it feel like it’s around 15 degrees in the hills and 25 elsewhere.

It will be windy today and tomorrow.

But, there will be a major temperature rebound next week.

Between Tuesday and Friday, the NBC Connecticut we expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

