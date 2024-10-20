Sunny and warm temperatures continue, near record warmth possible Monday

The weekend started off with sunshine and warm temperatures with a high on Saturday of 74 at Windsor Locks.

That warmer than average weather looks to continue today and well into the new workweek.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 62 degrees. The StormTracker weather team is forecasting highs well into the 70s once again today.

Monday's high temperatures away from the shoreline are expected to reach or exceed 80 degrees.

If we reach 82 degrees at Windsor Locks, that would tie the record of 82 set back in 1920.

The above average warmth looks to continue through midweek. A cold front on Thursday brings in more seasonable temperatures by the end of the week with highs in the 60s.