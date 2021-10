Today will bring some sunshine mixed with passing, fair weather clouds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Temperatures will be well above normal. Highs around 70.

Much cooler air is in place by tomorrow. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday looks bright and cool.

Rain showers are likely Monday and Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.