Gorgeous weather on tap for today and tomorrow.

NBC Connecticut meteorologist are forecasting temperatures to be in the high 70s today and 80s for Friday.

Bright, abundant sunshine with warm temperatures and low humidity.

A breeze from the North East will make it comfortable.

The next chance of storms is Saturday, mainly in the afternoon.

Father’s Day looks fine!