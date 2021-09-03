Sunny Weather Heading into Labor Day Weekend

After Ida brought historic rain amounts to Connecticut and other states in the northeast, NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting some much calmer weather heading into Labor Day Weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low-70s.

Saturday looks sunny and beautiful, with a high temperature near 78.

Sunday will bring a bright mix of sun and clouds and a few showers are possible in the evening.

The Connecticut River is rising and will create minor issues over the next several days.

The tropics are quiet with the exception of Hurricane Larry, which is not a direct threat to the U.S. right now.