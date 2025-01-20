Town-by-town snow totals in Connecticut

People across Connecticut woke up to wintry scenes Monday morning after a storm brought moderate amounts of snow to the state.
Here is a look at how much snow fell in your town:
- Andover 2.5 inches
- Berlin 2.8 inches
- Branford 1.2 inches
- Bridgeport 2.3 inches
- Burlington 4.5 inches
- Chester 1.5 inches
- Coventry 4.2 inches
- Danbury 4.3 inches
- Durham 2 inches
- Easton 3.3 inches
- Ellington 3.5 inches
- Fairfield 2 inches
- Falls Village 2 inches
- Granby 4 inches
- Greenwich 2.3 inches
- Hamden 2 inches
- Hebron 4.5 inches
- Manchester 2.5 inches
- Marlborough 3.3 inches
- Meriden 2 inches
- Milford 2.5 inches
- New Fairfield 5.2 inches
- New Milford 4 inches
- New Preston 4.6 inches
- Newtown 1.5 inches
- North Haven 4 inches
- Norwalk 2.3 inches
- Ridgefield 3.8 inches
- Southport 3 inches
- Stamford 2 inches
- Tolland 3.5 inches
- Vernon 6 inches
- Wallingford 3 inches
- West Hartford 2.7 inches
- Weston 3.8 inches
- Winsted 3.8 inches
- Woodstock 3.0 inches
