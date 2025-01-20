Town-by-town snow totals in Connecticut

People across Connecticut woke up to wintry scenes Monday morning after a storm brought moderate amounts of snow to the state.

Here is a look at how much snow fell in your town:

Andover 2.5 inches

Berlin 2.8 inches

Branford 1.2 inches

Bridgeport 2.3 inches

Burlington 4.5 inches

Chester 1.5 inches

Coventry 4.2 inches

Danbury 4.3 inches

Durham 2 inches

Easton 3.3 inches

Ellington 3.5 inches

Fairfield 2 inches

Falls Village 2 inches

Granby 4 inches

Greenwich 2.3 inches

Hamden 2 inches

Hebron 4.5 inches

Manchester 2.5 inches

Marlborough 3.3 inches

Meriden 2 inches

Milford 2.5 inches

New Fairfield 5.2 inches

New Milford 4 inches

New Preston 4.6 inches

Newtown 1.5 inches

North Haven 4 inches

Norwalk 2.3 inches

Ridgefield 3.8 inches

Southport 3 inches

Stamford 2 inches

Tolland 3.5 inches

Vernon 6 inches

Wallingford 3 inches

West Hartford 2.7 inches

Weston 3.8 inches

Winsted 3.8 inches

Woodstock 3.0 inches