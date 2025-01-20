StormTracker

Town-by-town snow totals in Connecticut

By Bob Connors

NBC Connecticut

People across Connecticut woke up to wintry scenes Monday morning after a storm brought moderate amounts of snow to the state.

Here is a look at how much snow fell in your town:

  • Andover 2.5 inches
  • Berlin 2.8 inches
  • Branford 1.2 inches
  • Bridgeport 2.3 inches
  • Burlington 4.5 inches
  • Chester 1.5 inches
  • Coventry 4.2 inches
  • Danbury 4.3 inches
  • Durham 2 inches
  • Easton 3.3 inches
  • Ellington 3.5 inches
  • Fairfield 2 inches
  • Falls Village 2 inches
  • Granby 4 inches
  • Greenwich 2.3 inches
  • Hamden 2 inches
  • Hebron 4.5 inches
  • Manchester 2.5 inches
  • Marlborough 3.3 inches
  • Meriden 2 inches
  • Milford 2.5 inches
  • New Fairfield 5.2 inches
  • New Milford 4 inches
  • New Preston 4.6 inches
  • Newtown 1.5 inches
  • North Haven 4 inches
  • Norwalk 2.3 inches
  • Ridgefield 3.8 inches
  • Southport 3 inches
  • Stamford 2 inches
  • Tolland 3.5 inches
  • Vernon 6 inches
  • Wallingford 3 inches
  • West Hartford 2.7 inches
  • Weston 3.8 inches
  • Winsted 3.8 inches
  • Woodstock 3.0 inches
