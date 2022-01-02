Tracking Cold and Possible Snow for Monday

A cold front will push through the region Sunday afternoon, bringing with it a gusty wind and much colder air.

Temperatures Sunday morning were in the upper 40s and low 50s. Feels like temperatures by Sunday evening will fall into the 20s and 30s. Wind chill values by Monday morning will fall to 10-15 degrees which is a 40 degree difference from wind chill values on Sunday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Temperatures will "feel" 40 degrees colder by tomorrow morning with wind chills values between 10-15 degrees. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/bNBcI5BTZz — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) January 2, 2022

In addition to the cold air, we are also tracking an area of low pressure that could come close enough to Connecticut to bring a low snowfall to areas of southern CT. Right now, it appears the best chance for any snowfall activity is along the I-95 corridor with up to an inch possible in southern New London and Middlesex counties.

Any shift further north could bring a plowable snow to much of the I-95 corridor while a shift south would result in no accumulation.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.