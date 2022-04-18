first alert weather

Tracking Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Tonight

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a coastal storm that will bring with it heavy rain and strong winds.

By Josh Cingranelli

A strong coastal system will track over the region Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Showers will develop around 8 p.m. Monday with the heaviest rain arriving around midnight. In total, one to two inches of rain is expected.

The highest elevations of Litchfield County could see a very light snowfall accumulation prior to a transition to plain rain. While we aren't expecting much of an accumulation, elevations above 600 feet could see a quick inch of snow on grassy surfaces.

First Alert Future Radar showing heavy rain and gusty winds at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A wind advisory has been issued for New London and Windham counties ahead of winds that could gust to 50 miles per hour late Monday night/Tuesday morning.

The rain will come to an end on Tuesday morning with scattered showers continuing through daybreak. Drier and milder weather will move into the state as we head into Tuesday afternoon with abundant sunshine expected on Wednesday.

