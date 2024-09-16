Warm and dry weather continues, changes expected by midweek

The warm and dry weather pattern that has been in place for most of September continues into the new workweek.

The average high temperature at Windsor Locks is 76 degrees and we'll be well above the average both today and tomorrow.

High pressure will bring lots of sunshine through the day today. Some wildfire smoke will blend with the sunshine this afternoon.

Above average temperatures will continue on Tuesday with high temperatures away from the shore once again in the low 80s.

Clouds and cooler temperatures will move in to the state by Wednesday as tropical moisture moves in from the Carolina Coastline.