Warm & Humid Today, Cooler More Comfortable Tomorrow into the Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking cooler and much more comfortable air moving into the state.

Some rain is moving through and today will feature partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. High temperatures today will be in the low to middle 80s.

A cold front will push through the region tonight bringing with it a chance for an isolated shower. Following the frontal passage, gorgeous weather will work into the state on Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s.

Dew point values will fall from the 60s and 70s into the 40s and 50s meaning conditions will feel very comfortable.

It appears a big pattern change will bring much-needed rain to the state next week with multiple chances for rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

