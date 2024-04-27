Warmer temperatures and scattered showers for the weekend

After several mornings that featured frosts and freezing temperatures, a warming trend begins for the weekend. High temperatures today will climb into the 60s away from the shore.

The weekend will feature sunshine to start followed by increasing clouds as a warm front approaches the state.

Showers are expected this evening into Sunday morning. Heavy rain is not expected.

Despite a lot of clouds on Sunday, warmer weather will take over with highs in the 70s away from the shoreline.

