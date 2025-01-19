Winter storm warnings issued as snow expected to arrive Sunday afternoon

Winter storm warnings have been issued for most of Connecticut as a system will dump several inches of snow across the state beginning Sunday afternoon.

The snow is expected to begin between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Most of the state will see between 6 inches and 9 inches of snow before it ends. The immediate shoreline and extreme southeaastern Connecticut will see lesser amounts.

The snow is expected to come to an end before sunrise on Monday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s fleet of more than 600 snowplows and specialized snow removal equipment is ready, crews are on standby all weekend and they will remain active until the roads are clear of snow and ice.

After the storm, temperatures will turn sharply colder. Wind chills Monday night are expected to be below zero.

The governor is activating the severe cold weather protocol from 6 p.m. on Sunday through noon on Friday, Jan. 24.

Anyone in need of shelter or warming center is urged to call 211 to get connected to services they can visit 211ct.org to read a list of available shelter. Transportation can be provided if necessary.