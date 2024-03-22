StormTracker Alert: Flood watch issued ahead of heavy rain

Friday will be dry, but we have an NBC Connecticut StormTracker Alert for heavy rain flooding this weekend.

Flood watch

A flood watch has been issued for all of Connecticut starting Saturday morning and lasting through Sunday morning.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Winter weather advisory

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s, but there is also a winter weather advisory for Litchfield and Hartford counties from Friday night through Saturday morning.

A few light snow showers and areas of freezing rain cannot be ruled out late Friday night and Saturday morning before the rain takes over.

The heaviest rainfall will arrive Saturday afternoon and night and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists expect one to three inches.

It will be dry again on Sunday.

Timing out the snow showers and rain

Midnight

5:30 a.m. Saturday

8 p.m. Saturday

NBC Connecticut

10 p.m. Saturday