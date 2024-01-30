Stretch of quiet weather begins today

We're entering a stretch of quiet weather starting on Tuesday after multiple days of rain and snow.

There will be lots of clouds Tuesday with some sun. Highs will be around 34.

Wednesday looks similar with highs around 39.

Thursday will be gray and milder. Highs will be between 40 and 45.

The workweek will end on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs around 39.

The weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the 30s.

At this point, there are no storms in the forecast.

