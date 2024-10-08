StormTracker

Sunny and seasonable day on tap

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have a sunny and seasonable day on tap for Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

It will be a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

As the day goes on, there will be bright sunshine and some puffy clouds. It will be cooler with highs in the middle 60s.

This evening, it will be fair and chilly with temperatures in the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday look sunny and chilly with highs in the 60s on Wednesday and near 60 on Thursday.

Frost is possible on Friday morning before milder weather returns on Saturday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
