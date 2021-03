Today will be a sunny, beautiful day before there's a chance of rain late tomorrow.

Highs today will be in the low 60s.

Clouds will increase tomorrow and it will be milder with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain develops by tomorrow evening and tapers off by Thursday morning.

The wind returns on Thursday with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Friday looks fair and cold with highs in the lower 40s.

