Sunny with high temperatures in low-70s on Monday

We will have sun in abundance on Monday and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

The fair weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s.

Then the clouds increase on Wednesday and rain showers will move in by Thursday morning.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are forecasting scattered showers on Thursday and Friday, and maybe on Saturday as well, then fair weather on Sunday.

