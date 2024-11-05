Warm for Election Day, record warmth possible Wednesday

Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies for Election Day.

It will be breezy and warm with highs between 70 and 76. There will be southwest winds between 10-20 miles per hour.

For the evening, it will be fair and warm with lows in the 50s.

On Wednesday, there will be lots of sunshine and breezy with record warmth possible. Highs will be between 74 and 81.

Thursday will be fair and slightly cooler with highs between 65 and 70.