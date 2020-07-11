first alert weather

Watching for Saturday Afternoon Thunderstorms

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Tropical storm Fay is leaving behind plenty of humidity for the day today. Overall, we'll see a blend of clouds and sunshine with very warm temperatures and dew point numbers near or above 70 degrees (that is oppressive).

Today, we'll watch for a system that will swing through the northeast (Behind Fay). The energy will fire off showers and storms through New York state. Some of those storms will work their way east. The storms could be strong to severe.

The best chance of the storms will be in western Connecticut into the 91 corridor. We do expect any storms working east to begin to weaken. The best time-frame for the storms will be 2-7 p.m.

Some good news on the humidity, somewhat less humid air will work in for the second half of the weekend.

Track the storms on our interactive radar.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
