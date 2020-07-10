Man Rescued After Being Stranded on Island in Westbrook

Crews say they rescued a man who was stranded on an island in Westbrook after severe wind broke his board while windsurfing.
Crews said they initially responded to a call for an overdue windsurfer off of Westbrook Beach on Seaside Avenue.
The man swam a great distance to shore with his broken board, crews said. He was later found on Duck Island.
The mast and sail on the man's boat broke in the wind, crews said.
Crews from Old Saybrook and Clinton as well as the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection assisted in the search.
The man refused transportation to the hospital, according to crews.