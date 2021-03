After soaking Sunday rain, we're left with strong wind throughout most of Monday. A Windy Advisory has been issued for the entire state for winds potentially gusting up to 55 mph. Wind will begin to diminish this evening.

Wind aside, we'll have clearing skies throughout the day with nice sunshine and seasonable temperatures by the afternoon.

Tuesday will be bright once again and even warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain returns on Wednesday.

