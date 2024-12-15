StormTracker

Wintry mix may make for a slippery morning commute on Monday

By Anthony Carpino

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a wintry mix that could make for a slippery morning commute on Monday.

For the rest of the weekend, we'll start with temps in the single digits to teens and 20s across the state.

We'll see increased cloud cover for the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 30s.

As we look to the new workweek, a wintry mix could make a slippery Monday morning commute.

A light glaze of ice is possible with some locations also seeing a coating to an inch of snow.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect for portions of the state from 1 a.m. through 11 a.m. on Monday.

Behind that system we'll see a boost in temps with highs Tuesday afternoon into the mid and upper 50s.

