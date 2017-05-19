Vineyard Vines Coming to Westfarms

Vineyard Vines is coming to Westfarms in the fall with a 4,000-square-foot store on the upper level, near Center Court.

This will be the first one in central Connecticut, but the fifth one in the state.

There are locations in the outlets at Foxwoods as well as in Greenwich, New Canaan and Westport.

“We’re excited to welcome a brand with Connecticut roots to our lineup,” said Ray Lamoureux, marketing and sponsorship director for the shopping center. “With stores that reflect the uniqueness of the area and timeless attire that embraces a carefree spirit, vineyard vines is sure to resonate with our customers.”

The owners, Shep and Ian Murray, grew up in Connecticut and spent their summers on Martha’s Vineyard.

In the late 1990s, they both quit their Manhattan jobs and started selling ties.

They founded Vineyard Vines in 1998 and now have 90 stores, but their products are sold in more than 600 specialty and department stores around the world.