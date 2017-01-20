Protestors Hold Peaceful Demonstration in New Haven on President Trump Inauguration Day

Unlike the clashes with police and vandalism in the nation’s capital on Inauguration Day, protestors in New Haven peacefully voiced their opposition to President Donald Trump, his positions on several issues and his cabinet selections.

“This is just a peaceful demonstration to get all of the residents of the city of New Haven together,” said Alderman Darryl Brackeen Jr.

After a rally outside City Hall, protestors began marching down Church Street in downtown New Haven.

Jennifer Hernandez from Wallingford did not watch President Trump’s inaugural speech because she doesn't, “want him to have any ratings today from me, at least,” she said.

Hernandez told NBC Connecticut she is concerned with what he said after reading the transcript.

“Very nationalistic, very fascist type rhetoric and very anti a diverse America,” she said. “But very pro-white male America, and I won’t stand for that, that’s not who we are.”

While President Trump delivered his speech on the steps of the U.S. Capitol after swearing in, dozens gathered on the steps of City Hall in Milford for their own demonstration.

“There are just too many things Trump and the republican agenda want to eliminate or harm,” Wayne Theriault of Milford said.

Back in New Haven, the diverse group of demonstrators started gathering outside City Hall around 2 p.m. They rallied against President Trump’s positions on issues such as immigration, women’s rights and climate change.

“He’s talking about rolling back all the progress we’ve made under Obama,” Steve Winter of New Haven said. “Installing, basically, an oil lobbyist as the head of the EPA.”

Winter was collecting signatures for a petition to drop the Electoral College, pointing out Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly three million votes.