White Powder Found at KeyBank Wasn't Hazardous

Police in Coventry are continuing to investigate a suspicious powder that was found at a local bank.

Tests on the suspicious white powder that prompted KeyBank in Coventry to close for several days came back negative for hazardous materials, according to police.

The bank reopened today and had been closed since Saturday morning, when white powder and a note were found inside the deposit box of KeyBank at 3534 Main St.

(Published Monday, May 15, 2017)

Police, firefighters and a hazmat team responded and decontaminated the four employees who were exposed to the powder.

Officials said the powder posed no health threat, but further tests will be done to determine exactly what it is.

Police previously said they have identified a person of interest and said this morning that they have applied for an arrest warrant.