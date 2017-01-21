1 Injured in West Haven Shooting

One person was injured in a shooting on Dix Street in West Haven Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said they responded to a report of gunfire with four or five shots heard and a person running into a Dix Street address. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering a gunshot wound to his back, near the shoulder.

The victim told police he was outside in his car when someone approached him and fired multiple shots, hitting him once.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Detectives are investigating the incident.