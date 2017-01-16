A suspected drunk driver crashed into a pole on West Middle Turnpike in Manchester Sunday, police said. Two passengers in the car were seriously injured.

A Manchester man is accused of driving drunken after police said he crashed his car into a utility pole, seriously injuring two of his passengers.

Police allege that Jaylen Glover, 23, was driving on West Middle Turnpike in Manchester around 5 a.m. Sunday when the car left the road and hit a utility pole.

The front seat passenger and the back seat passenger both sustained life-threatening injuries. Police said neither passenger was wearing a seat belt. They have not been identified.

Glover sustained a minor injury to his arm. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. According to police, alcohol appears to be a key factor in the cause of the crash.

Glover is charged with DUI and operating without a license and scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30. Police said more charges are likely.

West Middle Turnpike was closed between Green Manor road and Adams Street for several hours while police investigated and crews replaced the pole.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this accident is asked to contact Manchester Police Ofc. Jason Moss at 860-533-8620. The Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate.