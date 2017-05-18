3 Waterbury Houses Destroyed By Fire to Be Torn Down Today

Three of the four three-story multi-family homes that were badly damaged in a fire in Waterbury Wednesday night will be torn down today.

Flames tore through home after home on Lounsbury Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday as Waterbury firefighters and crews from surrounding towns poured thousands of gallons of water on the structures.

Despite all those efforts, Waterbury Fire Chief David Martin said, the four buildings are a total loss. Thirty two people from 20 families have been displaced and three of the homes will be torn down Thursday.

Martin said the home in the middle caught fire first and the blaze spread to both houses next door before embers lit the house across the street on fire. By the time firefighters arrived, three of the homes were already fully involved.

The house affected are 58-60 Lounsbury St., 64-63 Lounsbury St., 50-52 Lounsbury St. and 43-45 Lounsbury St., according to the fire marshal.

While fighting the fire, five firefighters were injured. It appears the injuries included exertion, exhaustion and a hand injury.

Two firefighters were kept overnight for observation. They are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is not clear. Lounsbury Street will be closed until at least noon Friday.