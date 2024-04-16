Food & Drink

Sally's Apizza to open 4 more locations in Connecticut

Sallys Apizza
Sally’s Apizza, one of the legendary New Haven pizzerias, is expanding and will open four more locations in Connecticut.

This summer, Sally’s will open restaurants in Wethersfield and at Westfarms mall.

The Sally's at Westfarms will be at the new Jordan's Furniture, according to a news release from the furniture store.

Later this year, restaurants will open at the SoNo Collection in Norwalk and in Newington, according to the company.

Salvatore “Sally” Consiglio opened the original Sally’s Apizza in New Haven in 1938 and there are now locations in New Haven, Fairfield and Stamford.

There is also a location in Woburn, Massachusetts and one is planned for the Boston Seaport.

