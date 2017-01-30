4 Arrested After Fight Outside Chuck E. Cheese in Orange

From left to right: Angelica Gonzalez, Helga Villafane, Jesus Villafane and Samuel Cruz.

Four people were arrested after a fight outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Orange in which a child was struck.

Police officers responded to the parking lot of the Chuck E. Cheese at 82 Boston Post Road at 8:21 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 to investigate a disturbance, according to the Orange Police Facebook page.

Police said the four adults knew each other, Helga Villafane, 35, of Waterbury, and Angelica Gonzalez, 28, of Bridgeport, started fighting, the adolescent tried to intervene and was struck.

Eventually all four adults became involved, according to police.

Gonzalez and Helga Villafane, along with Jesus Villafane, 33, of Bridgeport, and Samuel Cruz, 38, of Waterbury, were charged with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.

All involved parties were offered medical treatment for injuries and all four suspects were released after posting $500 bond. They are due in court on Jan. 23.