Fraternity president accused of ‘hazing' and assaulting pledge during initiation in Willington

A fraternity president at the University of Connecticut is accused of "hazing" and assaulting a pledge during the initiation process while off-campus in Willington earlier this year.

A UConn student made a report with Connecticut State Police on March 23 about an incident that happened on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.

The warrant said the student reported that while in the initiation process for a fraternity, he was assaulted by the 23-year-old head pledge master and president of the fraternity.

According to the warrant, the president of the fraternity brought the pledges to a house in Willington on Feb. 8. The pledges were reportedly forced to do push-ups while reciting what the pledge masters were saying and when one would fall, they would all have to start from the beginning.

The president of the fraternity allegedly got upset at the student and threw him across the room into a wall. As the student stood up, the warrant says the fraternity president used his arm and pushed it into his neck while yelling.

The next day, the pledges went back to the same house in Willington and had to recite the information like the day prior while also learning new information.

When the pledges didn't recite the new information correctly, the warrant said the fraternity president made everyone get into the push-up position again, but this time, the student was falling much sooner from being tired from the night before.

The student said he was making noises from being in pain and the fraternity president reportedly threw him across the room again. He didn't hit the wall, but the warrant said the student started hysterically crying.

The warrant said the student got back into a push-up position one more time to recite the information again when the fraternity president pushed him up against a wall and used his forearm to choke him.

The next day, the student dropped out of the fraternity. He gave his uniform back on March 21 and the warrant said the student was assaulted by the fraternity president again. The student said that assault was reported to UConn police because it happened on campus.

The fraternity president was arrested on Friday and is facing charges including disorderly conduct, assault, strangulation and unlawful restraint. He was released on $30,000 bond and is due in court on May 21.