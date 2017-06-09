4 Bartenders, 3 Liquor Permit Holders Charged in Connection With Fatal Stamford Crash

Four bartenders and three liquor permit holders who had served under-aged patrons, including two 20-year-olds who died last February in a car crash, have been charged.

In February, a 20-year-old driver, Thomas Molgano, and 20-year-old passenger, Lucas Salem, died after a crash on Hope Street.

Stamford police said they responded around 1:15 a.m. to Hope Street at Barnstable Lane for the crash. According to police, a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, driven by Molgano, of Stamford, was going north on Hope Street when he lost control and swerved into the southbound lane then hit a tree.

Lucas Salem, of Stamford, later passed away at the hospital. Another 20-year-old passenger was treated for injuries and released from Stamford Hospital.

The Medical Examiner determined that Molgano was intoxicated at the time of the fatal crash.

Stamford police launched an investigation into the young men's movements prior to the crash on Feb. 4. Investigators were able to execute nine search and seizure warrants and interview 30 witnesses.

Six under-aged people had been served alcohol the night before and night of the crash at various establishments that had liquor permits, the investigation found.

Seven arrest warrants were applied for and granted for three liquor permitees and four bartenders:







Ernst Buggisch, 59, of Stamford

Permittee of Vinny’s Backyard Restaurant on 1078 Hope Street

Charges: Sale of Alcohol to Minor (three counts), Allowing Minors to Loiter on Permit premise (four counts)

Bond: $25,000

Charges: Sale of Alcohol to Minor (three counts)

Bond: $10,000

Charges: Sale of Alcohol to Minor (three counts)

Bond: $10,000

Charges: Sale of Alcohol to Minor (three counts)

Bond: $10,000

Permittee of Track’s Restaurant on 920 Hope Street

Charges: Sale of Alcohol to Minor (four counts), Allowing Minors to Loiter on Permit premise (four counts)

Bond: $25,000

Charges: Sale of Alcohol to Minor (four counts)

Bond: $10,000

Permittee of Mystique Gentleman’s Club on 44 Poplar Street

Charges: Sale of Alcohol to Minor (six counts), Allowing Minors to Loiter on Permit premise (six counts)

Bond: $25,000





All three establishments will be referred to the Department of Consumer Protection’s Liquor Control Commission, police said.