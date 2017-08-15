65-Year-Old Trumbull Woman Missing for a Week

A 65-year-old Trumbull woman has been missing since last Tuesday, police said.

Beverly Bisch, of Stern Village in Trumbull, was last seen around 7 a.m. on Aug. 8 at the Bridgeport Railroad Station.

Police said she was dropped off by a friend and Bisch had plans to visit an acquaintance in New York City on that day.

Trumbull police were unable to determine her exact destination in New York.

Bisch is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt with blue, white and pink sneakers. She uses a walker to assist her.

Police said the woman has cardiac and diabetic issues.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or may have seen Bisch is asked to call the Trumbull Police Department directly at (203) 261-3665.





