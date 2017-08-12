8 Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Norwalk - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

8 Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Norwalk

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    8 Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Norwalk
    Norwalk Fire Department
    Flames burst out from the second floor windows at 67 Fair Street in Norwalk Saturday.

    Eight people are displaced after a home in Norwalk was damaged when fire broke on the second floor Saturday afternoon.

    Fire officials said they responded to 67 Fair Street around 12:15 p.m. Initially a bystander reported that someone may be trapped on the second floor, but when firefighters searched the home they only found one person out of the first floor and found two in the basement apartment. No serious injuries were reported.

    The fire was quickly brought under control, but the house sustained enough damage that it was determined uninhabitable. The American Red Cross responded to assist the residents.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Published 5 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices