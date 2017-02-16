Both Bonefish Grill locations in Connecticut, as well as the Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Manchester, have closed.

The last day for the Bonefish Grill locations on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington and at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor was yesterday, according to a spokesperson for Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Bonefish Grill, Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

“Closing restaurants is never easy. The decision was based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or their service,” a statement from Bloomin’ Brands says.

Some Bonefish Grille employees will have the opportunity to transfer to a sister restaurant and all employees will receive severance.

If you have Bonefish Grill gift cards, call guest relations at 866-880-2226 or email customerservice@bonefishgril.com for a gift card that can be used at any Bloomin' Brands restaurant.

Carrabba's giftcards will not be swapped because there is another location in Connecticut.

Bloomin’ Brands announced in a quarterly statement in November that it decided on Feb. 12, 2016 to close 14 Bonefish restaurants and expected to “substantially complete these restaurant closings through the first quarter of 2019.”