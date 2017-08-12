Bristol Man Charged with Attempted Murder - NBC Connecticut
Bristol Man Charged with Attempted Murder

    Bristol Police Department
    Keith Gainey

    A Bristol man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting in July 2016.

    Police said that Keith Gainey, 28, is accused in a shooting on Davis Drive on July 11, 2016.

    According to police, a 33-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in the area of 262-264 Davis Drive shortly after midnight that night. She was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment and ultimately survived.

    Gainey is charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

    He was arrested Friday night without incident and held on a $750,000 bond and is due to appear in court Monday. 

    Published at 9:18 AM EDT on Aug 12, 2017 | Updated at 9:23 AM EDT on Aug 12, 2017

