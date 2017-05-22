Bristol Man Killed in Hartford Motorcycle Crash

A Bristol man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Keney Park in Hartford Sunday evening.

A 46-year-old Bristol man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hartford Sunday, according to Hartford police.

Police said around 6:40 p.m. Sunday they responded to the entrance of Keney Park for a reported motorcycle crash.

The operator, identified as Michael Kowalski, was unresponsive on scene. He was initially revived on scene and taken to St. Francis Hospital, but he died of his injuries.

According to police, the motorcycle went off the road and hit a wooden guardrail. The crash remains under investigation.