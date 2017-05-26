2 Tried to Steal ATM from Your Store in Newington: Police | NBC Connecticut
2 Tried to Steal ATM from Your Store in Newington: Police

    Police are investigating an attempted burglary at Your Store in Newington Friday morning. 

    Officers responded to the store at 137 Kelsey St. at 12:55 a.m. Friday after a burglar alarm went off and officers saw the front door had been forced open, but no one was inside. 

    When police reviewed security video, they saw a light colored Ford Expedition pull into the parking lot and two people force their way through the front door, police said. 

    The two people tried to remove an ATM and fled after the burglar alarm, went off, police said. 

    The pickup was last seen going east on Kelsey Street and the two people police are looking for were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, gloves and jeans. 

    Anyone with information should call Newington Police Officer Ralph Chater at (860) 666-8445.



