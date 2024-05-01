Thieves accused of stealing large sum of money after damaging ATM in Norwich

Norwich police are looking for a group of people accused of stealing a large sum of money from an ATM in town.

Authorities said the theft happened at Eastern Savings Bank on West Main Street on Sunday morning.

Police said multiple people drove up to the drive-thru ATM and used hand tools to pry the machine open.

The thieves drove off in a pickup truck with a large sum of money, and the ATM was heavily damaged.

Investigators are looking for the alleged thieves. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Karasuk at 860-886-5561 ext. 3155. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the police department's anonymous tip line.