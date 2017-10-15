New Britain police are investigating after a girl reported that a man forced her into a vehicle in the area of 1755 Stanley St. around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and asked her to perform a sexual act on him. (Published Friday, Oct. 13, 2017)

Girl Escapes After Abduction in New Britain: Police

New Britain police now say an alleged attempted abduction reported Thursday was a false report.

A teenage girl told police Thursday that a man forced her into a vehicle in the area of 1755 Stanley St. and asked her to perform a sexual act on him.

New Britain police stepped up patrols in the area of Stanley Street in response to the report.

Investigators now say the incident was not random - the teen knew the suspect and got into the car willingly. She got out of the car after refusing his request.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3131.

Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 860-826-3199 or submitted online.



