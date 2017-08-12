CT Water Issues Warning About Stolen Company Car

The Connecticut Water Company is warning customers that someone stole a white Nissan Versa with the company logo on it. The model and logo are above for reference.

Connecticut Water Company is asked the public to be on the lookout for a company vehicle that was stolen from Windsor Locks last week.

The company said that a white 2009 Nissan Versa branded with the company logo, Connecticut plate 9766CX was stolen out of Windsor Locks late last week. Police have yet to recover it.

The company wants to warn customers to be vigilant before letting anyone in who says they are from Connecticut Water. All employees carry photo IDs and customers may ask to see them before letting anyone in.

If someone claims to be a Connecticut Water employee without an appointment, customers are encouraged to call the 24-hour customer service hotline at 1-800-286-5700 to confirm their identity. The company stresses that customers should not let someone in from any utility company if they seem suspicious and the customer does not have an appointment.

The company offers more tips here.

Anyone who spots the stolen vehicle should contact Windsor Locks police or their local department.