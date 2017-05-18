2 Hospitalized after Serious Accident on Route 10 in Cheshire

Cheshire Police are investigating after a serious car accident involving a motorcycle sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday night.

Police said the accident happened on Highland Avenue or Route 10 near the intersection of Interstate 691.

As of 9 p.m., police said southbound traffic remains normal, while northbound traffic is being diverted off of Highland Avenue at East and West johnson Avenue.

Police are encouranging drivers to avoid the area.

Details on the conditions of the two people sent to the hospital were not made immediately available.

