2 Hospitalized after Serious Accident on Route 10 in Cheshire | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

2 Hospitalized after Serious Accident on Route 10 in Cheshire

processing...

NEWSLETTERS

Privacy policy | More Newsletters

Cheshire Police are investigating after a serious car accident involving a motorcycle sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday night. 

Police said the accident happened on Highland Avenue or Route 10 near the intersection of Interstate 691. 

As of 9 p.m., police said southbound traffic remains normal, while northbound traffic is being diverted off of Highland Avenue at East and West johnson Avenue.

Police are encouranging drivers to avoid the area. 

Details on the conditions of the two people sent to the hospital were not made immediately available. 

Please check back for updates. 

Published at 9:40 PM EDT on May 18, 2017 | Updated at 9:43 PM EDT on May 18, 2017

Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android
Connect With Us
AdChoices